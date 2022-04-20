Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $169.40 Million

Analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) to announce $169.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.50 million to $175.48 million. Everi reported sales of $139.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $730.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $712.50 million to $745.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $781.24 million, with estimates ranging from $763.80 million to $813.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVRI. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Everi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

EVRI traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Everi has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 50,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Everi by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,935,000 after buying an additional 258,567 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Everi by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Everi by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Everi by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

