EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $459.44 million, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin purchased 52,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $768,301.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,082,771 shares of company stock worth $16,164,582 and have sold 12,734 shares worth $201,279. Company insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter worth $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in EverQuote by 21.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the second quarter worth $214,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EverQuote by 599.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 257,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 50.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

