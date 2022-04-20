Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Brokerages expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $11.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $12.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.44 billion to $14.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.92) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Benchmark boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.78.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total transaction of $2,771,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,175 shares of company stock valued at $25,666,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,340. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $136.77 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

