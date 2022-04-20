F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

FNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 160.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 57,732 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

