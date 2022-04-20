F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 160.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 57,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

