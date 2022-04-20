F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for F5’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $2.23. F5 reported earnings of $2.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that F5 will report full year earnings of $10.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $10.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $13.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover F5.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.36.

Shares of F5 stock traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.46. 514,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,201. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.52. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $99,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,808.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.98, for a total transaction of $208,379.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,529 shares of company stock worth $2,916,796. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 35.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 479 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About F5 (Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.