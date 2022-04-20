Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Down 6.2%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.21. Approximately 104,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,289,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

FTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Farfetch alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Farfetch by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,604 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Farfetch by 2.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 24,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,518,000 after purchasing an additional 37,625 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.