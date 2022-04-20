Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59.

About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG)

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary Farmers and Merchants Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland, and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

