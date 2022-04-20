Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59.
About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG)
