FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,494 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.06% of FedEx worth $41,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.10. 41,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,602. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $199.03 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

