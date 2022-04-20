Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,335.6% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 282.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 34,749 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FWAC opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.