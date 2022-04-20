Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 10,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Finnair Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.

Finnair Oyj engages in the airline business in Europe and Asia. It also offers package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours and Finnair Holidays brand names. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 60 aircraft, which included 25 wide-body and 35 narrowbody aircraft. In addition, it provides technical, catering, and financial business services.

