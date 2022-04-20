FIO Protocol (FIO) Market Cap Achieves $56.63 Million

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 24% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $56.63 million and approximately $42.24 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002204 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004113 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol's total supply is 821,136,589 coins and its circulating supply is 489,086,186 coins. FIO Protocol's official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

