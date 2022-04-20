First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBAGet Rating) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. First Bank reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 35.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

FRBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,507,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Bank by 1,402.9% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 78,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Bank by 285.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 58,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000.

Shares of First Bank stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.77. 630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. First Bank has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

