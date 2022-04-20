First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Hovde Group cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028,243 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 20.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in First Horizon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,147,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,357,000 after purchasing an additional 269,586 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,859,000 after purchasing an additional 130,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.11. 208,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,518,301. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

