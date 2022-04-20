First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,870,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 16,270,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. Hovde Group cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028,243 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,147,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,357,000 after purchasing an additional 269,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,859,000 after acquiring an additional 130,689 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

