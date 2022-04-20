First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Releases Earnings Results

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Wedbush cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

