First Personal Financial Services Acquires Shares of 856 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after buying an additional 144,745 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 100.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 176,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,876,000 after purchasing an additional 88,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,182. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

