First Personal Financial Services Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,404,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.87.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded up $8.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $303.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,117. The firm has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.20 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

