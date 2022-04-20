First Personal Financial Services Buys New Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Edison International by 59.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after buying an additional 6,290,796 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,254,000 after purchasing an additional 188,761 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after purchasing an additional 965,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,680,000 after purchasing an additional 183,624 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,936,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,823,000 after purchasing an additional 310,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $72.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $72.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day moving average of $64.43.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

