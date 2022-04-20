First Personal Financial Services Grows Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Paychex were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,419,596,000 after acquiring an additional 297,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,457,000 after acquiring an additional 220,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,234,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,512,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,394,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 61,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.70. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.12 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

