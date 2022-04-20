First Personal Financial Services Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $184.05. 168,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,978,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.73 and its 200 day moving average is $168.12. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $185.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

