First Personal Financial Services Has $72,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.60. The company had a trading volume of 81,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158,044. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.45. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $168.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.75.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

