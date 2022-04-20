First Personal Financial Services Sells 59 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Amgen were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.01. 27,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.17. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

