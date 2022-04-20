First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives $201.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.29.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.86. 15,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,115. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.85.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

