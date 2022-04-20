First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 124,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 288,594 shares.The stock last traded at $55.51 and had previously closed at $55.49.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.87.

Get First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXD. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,842,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 562,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,884,000 after purchasing an additional 124,469 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 1,994.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 105,492 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 629,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,190,000 after purchasing an additional 98,417 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.