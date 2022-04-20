First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Position Cut by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,406 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 2.6% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors owned about 0.21% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $16,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock remained flat at $$18.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,210,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,446. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82.

