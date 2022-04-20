First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $88.28 and last traded at $88.60. 68,920 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 64,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.86.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,140,000 after buying an additional 37,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 619,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,083,000 after purchasing an additional 50,783 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 570,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after purchasing an additional 46,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter.

