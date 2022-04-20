First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $88.28 and last traded at $88.60. 68,920 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 64,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.86.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.46.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.
