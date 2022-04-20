FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $51.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. FirstEnergy traded as high as $48.30 and last traded at $48.29, with a volume of 18209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.