Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.190-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Five Below also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.620 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.79. 4,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,935. Five Below has a 12 month low of $143.44 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Five Below by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in shares of Five Below by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.
Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five Below (FIVE)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.