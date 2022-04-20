Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.190-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Five Below also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.620 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.79. 4,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,935. Five Below has a 12 month low of $143.44 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Five Below by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in shares of Five Below by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

