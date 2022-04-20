Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $644 million-$658 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.64 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.190-$5.700 EPS.

Shares of FIVE opened at $182.37 on Wednesday. Five Below has a one year low of $143.44 and a one year high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.22.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,060 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $4,148,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Five Below by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Five Below by 794.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after acquiring an additional 77,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.