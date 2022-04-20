Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.40 billion-$25.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.34 billion.Flex also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLEX. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of FLEX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 34,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,873. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flex will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 150,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Flex by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after buying an additional 48,629 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Flex by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 682,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 223,251 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Flex by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

