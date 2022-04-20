FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Trading Down 1.8%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 36,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 51,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FlexShopper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 million, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

