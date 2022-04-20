FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Trading Down 1.8%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 36,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 51,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FlexShopper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 million, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.29.
FlexShopper Company Profile (NASDAQ:FPAY)
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.
