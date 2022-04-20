Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15,563.33.

PDYPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($222.48) to £169 ($219.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £170.10 ($221.31) to £159.90 ($208.04) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($201.67) to £138 ($179.55) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,192. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.30. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

