Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.09

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.09 and traded as high as C$2.12. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.12, with a volume of 6,340 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.09. The firm has a market cap of C$205.66 million and a PE ratio of 4.51.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$86.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foraco International SA will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

