Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Short Interest Down 19.4% in March

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 565,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ FMTX opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $395.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.17.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, CFO Todd Shegog sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $55,618.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Lee sold 17,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $175,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,585 shares of company stock valued at $328,461. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,070,000 after acquiring an additional 75,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,634,000 after acquiring an additional 344,670 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,042,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,474,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 61,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

