Formation Fi Reaches 1-Day Volume of $299,890.00 (FORM)

Formation Fi (FORM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $970,679.94 and approximately $299,890.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00045976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.79 or 0.07367433 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00040296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,290.74 or 0.99714124 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

