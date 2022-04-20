Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 30,817 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,662,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 30,817 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $86,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.39. 570,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,240,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $228.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

