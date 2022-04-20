Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,182,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,130 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 1.05% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $33,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OFC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $243,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on OFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.35. 17,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

