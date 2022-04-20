Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 7,287 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 188.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.07% of Park National worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Park National in the third quarter worth about $703,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 490.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in Park National by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.74. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $145.33.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.01). Park National had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $115.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Park National’s payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

