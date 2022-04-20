Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.25% of LPL Financial worth $31,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $7,619,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in LPL Financial by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,015,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $14,561,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LPLA traded down $5.26 on Wednesday, reaching $213.26. The stock had a trading volume of 36,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.03 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.25.

About LPL Financial (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.