Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,370 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 1.57% of Frontdoor worth $48,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,604,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 240,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 103,118 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.95. 23,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,212. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $57.51.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.11 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 3,066.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

