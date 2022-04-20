Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.55.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 491,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,778,480. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

