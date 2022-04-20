Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,877. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.27.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

