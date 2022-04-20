Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 247.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.10% of Plains GP worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Plains GP by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Plains GP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plains GP by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.45. 33,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,728. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.51%. Research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.00%.

PAGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.19.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

