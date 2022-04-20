Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 107.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $2,190,250.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,872 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.62. 31,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,899. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of -718.57 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.13. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Mizuho upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

