Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,581 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after buying an additional 223,003 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in TJX Companies by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,872 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 223,927 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,774,000 after buying an additional 16,934 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.20. 461,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,290,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.69. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.