Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $64.64 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,191,883 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.29% of Huntington Bancshares worth $64,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 579,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,830,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

