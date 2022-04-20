Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $71.33 Million Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.82% of Choice Hotels International worth $71,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 57.0% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of CHH stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $148.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.14 and a 200-day moving average of $143.67. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.45%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

