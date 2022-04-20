Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 202,590 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.62% of 8X8 worth $11,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in 8X8 by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,018,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 7,250.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 292,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 288,991 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,862 shares of company stock valued at $320,772. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. 19,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGHT. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.32.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

