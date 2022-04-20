Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 114,907 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,907 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.46% of Smartsheet worth $44,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,239,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,995,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,166,000 after purchasing an additional 53,125 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,779 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $116,781.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $61,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,713 shares of company stock worth $2,302,786. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

SMAR stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.45. 12,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,163. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $62.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

